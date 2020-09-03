SCHMITZ, Anne Childress, 86, was born March 17, 1934, in Rockville, Va., daughter of the late Thomas Conway Childress and the late Ollie Lee Proffitt Childress. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond, Va., and worked for many years for the Commonwealth of Virginia, with the last state agency being the Virginia Community College System. Anne married Harold "Smitty" Spencer Schmitz in 1954. Smitty preceded her in death on January 7, 2013. Surviving are three daughters, Darlene Schmitz Gibbons (Rodney) of Winchester, Va., Lisa Schmitz Spangler of Mechanicsville, Va., Kristi Schmitz Godsey (Charles) of Highland Springs, Va.; one son, Harold Spencer Schmitz Jr. of Mineral, Va.; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Major (retired) Eldridge C. Childress, U.S. Army Infantry of Columbiana, Ala. Private service to be held at a later date.
