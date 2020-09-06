SCHNEIDER, ROBERT

SCHNEIDER, Dr. Robert L., Ph.D., retired Professor Emeritus at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) School of Social Work, died on September 4, 2020, in Richmond, Va. He was 78. The cause of death was advanced bile duct cancer. Dr. Schneider was born on October 12, 1941, in Grand Rapids, Mich., to Walter J. Schneider, an owner and manager of milk and cheese factories and Mary Braley Schneider, a registered nurse. He earned a B.A. in Philosophy from the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., and graduated from Tulane University in New Orleans with master's and doctoral degrees in Social Work. In 1972, he married Anita Rothfeld of Cincinnati who was a classmate at Tulane University. They had two children, Erika V. Schneider and Gabriel J. (Erin) Schneider who both survive him; along with a grandchild, Grace May Schneider; his two sisters, L. Anne (Darold) Simpson and Margaret E. (Fredric) Laskowski. One brother, James W. Schneider, predeceased him. Dr. Schneider was inspired by President John F. Kennedy and the programs of President Lyndon Johnson's Great Society and War on Poverty. He began his 34-year career at VCU in 1974 as an Assistant Professor. He served as Assistant Dean of the School of Social Work from 1976 to 1983, was promoted to Associate Professor in 1979 and Full Professor in 1988. His vision for teaching, research and community service focused on three fields: gerontology, legislative advocacy and social policy. Dr. Schneider was appointed by three Virginia Governors to the Advisory Board to the Virginia Department for the Aging, serving as its Chairperson from 1984 to '86. He was also appointed to the 1981 White House Conference on Aging. In 1985, he was named a Fellow in the Gerontological Society of America. He has served on the Virginia Center on Aging's Advisory Board since 1997. Dr. Schneider had an aptitude for organizing groups in order to advance educational goals. In 1981, he co-founded the Association for Gerontology Education in Social Work (AGESW), a national organization that supports faculty teaching gerontology. AGESW continues to exist today, 39 years later. In 1997, Dr. Schneider founded Influencing State Policy (ISP), a national organization that appeals to social work faculty and students to participate actively in legislative advocacy in each of the 50 states. While its name has changed to Influencing Social Policy, ISP continues to exist today, 23 years later. Dr. Schneider's students said that his mantra, "Policy Affects Practice and Practitioners Affect Policy," should be carved on his grave marker. Dr. Schneider had a special affinity to Israel. He was twice awarded Senior Fulbright Lectureships (1979 to '80 and 1989 to '90) to the University of Haifa School of Social Work. He assisted faculty in establishing a master's in Gerontology at Ben Gurion University in Be'er Sheva. In retirement, traveling with Anita was a joint pleasure, experiencing other cultures. Teaching also beckoned Dr. Schneider, who taught English from 2012 to 2014 to foster children in the Great Expectations program at John Tyler Community College. He enjoyed gardening, especially raising tomatoes and sunflowers. In a multi-years-long struggle with cancer, Dr. Schneider took strength, advice and courage from his wife, Anita, whom he admired and praised as his true caring partner for 48 years. Without her unceasing love, he said that he could not have persisted. Likewise, his son, Gabriel, gave heartfelt and sustained support over the years. Dr. Schneider thanks Dr. Paul Nghiem of the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance in Seattle for his attentive care in treating his merkel cell carcinoma. He also thanks Dr. Mark Yarchoan of the Johns Hopkins Hospital for his generous solicitude in treating his bile duct cancer. Both doctors exemplify patient care at the highest, ardent level. A tribute/gift in his memory may be made to the SWAPPP (Social Work Administration, Planning and Policy Practice) Scholarship Fund 0-63192 at VCU Foundation, Gifts and Records Management Office, 111 N. Fourth St., Box 843042, Richmond, Va. 23284-3042. A private graveside ceremony was held with family, a celebration of Dr. Schneider's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.blileys.com.