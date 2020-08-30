SCHUE, Marlene Erna, 81, passed away on August 26, 2020, after a courageous battle of over 45 years with Multiple Sclerosis. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, James A. Schue; son, Keith Schue; daughter-in-law, Shirley Schue; daughter, Michelle Lapeyre; son-in-law, Christopher Lapeyre; and three granddaughters, Emma, Rachelle and Christina Lapeyre. She was preceded in death by her mother, Irene Damm; brother, Willy Renn; and sister, Elke Renn. Marlene was born on November 19, 1938, in Weingarten, Germany. In 1958, she met her husband who was stationed in Heidelberg as a U.S. Serviceman. They were married in Lodi, California in 1959 and moved to Richmond, Virginia in 1969. She was a dedicated wife, mother and volunteer in her community and in her church. She taught Sunday school, served as Sunday school treasurer and was active in the Flower Guild at St. Matthew's Church for many years. A private burial service will be held in the St. Matthew's Episcopal Memorial Garden. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to St. Matthew's Episcopal Church Flower Guild, 1101 Forest Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23229.
SCHUE, MARLENE
View online memorial