SCHULZ, Prof. Peter, 84, of Midlothian, Va., passed on August 19, 2020. He is survived by daughters, Ingrid and Elisabeth; sons-in-law, Patrick Shannon and Anthony Hostetter; and grandsons, Dylan and Alex Shannon. Born in Berlin, Germany on December 16, 1935, Peter helped run his mother's bicycle shop and spent his childhood in the war-torn city as a bike messenger for family and neighbors. After the war, Peter cycled throughout Europe and emmigrated to Canada at 16. He worked in a paper plant in Kapuskasing but eventually headed south to become a proud citizen of the U.S. In 1959, he was drafted into the Airforce and met his beloved wife, Shirlie, at a USO dance. They married in 1961. After completing a tour in Turkey as a communications officer, Peter was stationed in his hometown, where he served as a bilingual courier for the U.S. forces during the construction of the Berlin Wall. His heroic service earned him membership in the prestigious Berlin Island Society. Upon completing his term, he returned to the U.S. with his wife and daughter and earned his B.S. ('65), M.A. ('66) and Ph.D. ('71) in geography and urban studies. The couple had a second daughter and moved to Richmond in 1973 when Dr. Schulz landed a faculty position in the Urban Studies and Planning Department at VCU, where he taught and inspired thousands of students until retiring in 2000. He was a lifelong traveler and an avid recycler committed to environmental conservation. He also served in the German-American clubs that host the annual Richmond Oktoberfest. He was humble, approachable, diplomatic and the life of any party. As desired, his body was donated to science. In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to the Schulz-Porter Endowed Scholarship at the VCU Wilder School at https://www.support.vcu.edu/give/fund?fund=6935.