SCHUTTE-ADAMS, Nancy Carroll, 80, went to be with the Lord on August 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerome and Helen Schutte; and her brother, Jerry Schutte. She is survived by her son, John D. Adams Jr.; daughter-in-law, Kinn Marie Adams; and her beloved canine companion, Gracie. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org.View online memorial
