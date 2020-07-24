SCOLER, Muriel W., an educator who loved learning as much as teaching, a restless spirit who traveled the globe, an indefatigable fan of UConn women's basketball and matriarch of a family as devoted to her as she to them, died July 22, 2020, at the age of 99 in Richmond, Va. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Jerome "Jerry" Scoler; and her brother, Harry Weissman (JoAnn). She is survived by her sister, Hortense Martin of Stamford, Conn.; her daughters, Leslie Walden (Stephen) of Atlanta, Ga., Debra Gardner (David) of Richmond and Verna Siegel (Howard) of Estero, Fla.; as well as six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, a nephew and two nieces. Muriel was born in Stamford, Conn., in 1921, married Jerry in 1944 and moved to Newington, Conn., in 1951. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Connecticut and a Master's in Education from the University of Hartford. While living in Newington, she taught high school Social Studies and History for 35 years, eventually chairing the Social Studies department. After retiring in 1981, she was elected to the Newington School Board, where she served for 12 years, including two terms as Chair. Upon retiring from the Board, she was presented with a commemorative rocking chair which quickly became her favorite. She was appointed to the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education where she served for 15 years, President for two. She testified and lobbied before the Connecticut General Assembly, chaired several committees and was involved with certifying the educational programs of secondary schools and universities across the country. In addition to raising a family, working full-time, attending UConn basketball games, traveling and performing community service, Muriel and Jerry co-founded Temple Sinai in Newington, Conn., in 1956, where they remained active for 42 years. Because she and Jerry were equally involved in local government, the Town Council gave them a beautiful wooden chair and a plaque thanking them for more than 50 years of community service. After moving to Richmond in 1998, Muriel became active in her local Hadassah chapter serving as President, joined book and study groups and enjoyed playing bridge. Articulate and knowledgable, she never used notes when she gave a report for either the book club or the study group. Possessing an insatiable curiosity, Muriel traveled the world. Her first trip was to Europe in 1954, and she eventually visited all seven continents. Muriel will be remembered for her love of family, intelligence, generosity, wide interests and her unflagging support for the UConn Women's basketball team, which she followed closely until her death. A graveside funeral service will be held at the Hebrew Cemetery on Friday morning, July 24, at 9:30 a.m. Please contact Congregation Beth Ahabah (804-358-6757) for more details on how to participate virtually. Muriel's family would like to thank Dr. Greg Cook, the entire staff at Cedarfield and Heartland Hospice for the compassionate care they provided during her final days. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jerome and Muriel Scoler Endowment Fund at Temple Sinai, 41 West Hartford Rd., Newington, Conn. 06111 (sinaict.org) or to a charity of your choice. To leave a message of sympathy for family, please visit www.Blileys.com/obituaries.View online memorial
