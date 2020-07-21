SCOTT, Rodney Michael, 61, of Richmond, departed this life July 11, 2020. Surviving are two daughters, Dajah Scott and Shanice McCormick; mother and stepfather, Lois C. and Rev. E. Walter Anderson; sister and brother, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at Parrish Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Charles City, Va. Rev. Charles Williams officiating. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
