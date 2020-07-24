SCRUGGS, LINWOOD

SCRUGGS, Linwood Harold Sr., 73, of Richmond, departed this life Monday, July 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Henderson Sr. and Edna Scruggs; son, Linwood Scruggs Jr. He leaves to cherish his loving memory a loving and devoted wife, Cora Scruggs; children, Latitia, Patricia, Tonya, Lanice and Dion Scruggs; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Henderson Jr.; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through viewing will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020. Celebration of Life service 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at March Funeral Home, with live streaming available at www.marchfh.com. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.

