SEAMSTER, Jesse W., age 89, of Richmond, passed away August 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Mary Seamster; and five brothers. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley C. Seamster; three children, Mark Seamster (Patty), Diane S. Martin and Scott A. Seamster; eight grandchildren, Steven, Kristen (John), Megan, Molly, Kevin (Hannah), Corey, Emily and Shannon; and three great-grandchildren. Jesse was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. A graveside ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Friday, August 7, in the mausoleum at Hollywood Cemetery, 412 S. Cherry St., Richmond, Va. 23220.

