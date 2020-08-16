SEAVER, Robert Allen, 80, of Midlothian, widower of Doris Marie Seaver, went to be with the Lord August 14, 2020. He is survived by three daughters, Melissa White (Jeremy Shifflett), Diane Whaley (Gene), Nancy Bryant (Dwayne); eight grandchildren, Ashley (Johnny), Cody (Therie), Ian, Lauren, Luke, Elizabeth, Jacob (Ellen), Matthew; and one great-grandchild, Brenleigh. The family will receive friends Monday, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt. 60), Powhatan. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, at 11 a.m. in the Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens, Hopewell. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
