SEAY, James Massey Jr., 83, of Henrico County, passed peacefully on August 23, 2020, from complications of Multiple System Atrophy and dementia. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jo Ann; his daughters, Susanne Loving (Bert) and Stephanie Seay; his granddaughters, Elizabeth Loving and Jordan Seay; and his sister, Burnelle Seay Bucher; as well as numerous other family members. During his lifetime, he served in the National Guard and had a long career with USF&G Insurance, retiring in 1992. He was a member of the Tuckahoe Moose Lodge. Massey enjoyed spending time with his loyal, lifelong friends. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the caregivers and staff at the Laurels of University Park for their compassionate care. A memorial service will be held at a later date when Massey's friends and family are able to be together to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 2315 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229 or a charity of your choice. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
SEAY, JAMES JR.
View online memorial