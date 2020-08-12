SEAY, Norman Randall, passed away peacefully at home on August 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Betty (B.J.) Seay, of whom he often said "gave me the best 20 years of my life." He was a loving and supportive father to Tammy A. Seay; stepfather to Andrew Jordan and Michael Jordan (deceased); and very proud grandfather of Braxton and Peyton Chambers. Norman also enjoyed his nephew, Kevin Seay; and sister-in-law, Audrey Seay of Mechanicsville, Va. Norman also loved his brother and sister-in-law, Allen and Linda Ferguson of North Carolina. There are numerous cousins of Elizabeth City, N.C., nieces, nephews, friends and business associates who will forever cherish his memory. He will be deeply missed by his precious little Shih-Tzu, Lexi. Norman truly lived the American dream. He was extremely successful due to his sacrifices, determination and hard work...Many times working three different jobs in a day to support his young family. When Norman started Richmond Tidewater Bumper in 1980 he achieved phenomenal success. He and his wife, Connie determined there was a need for an auto body parts distributor in Virginia. However his success was only exceeded by his generosity. He loved entertaining his family and friends. Many would describe him as a "one in a million," which was true. Norman loved golf and had three holes-in-one during his years of playing. He was a member of Meadowbrook Country Club. Also a member of the Richmond-Lakeside Va. Lodge 1714 and a lifetime member of the VFW. Norman also enjoyed his golf buddies in the "Be Your Own Boss" club. Norman was described as fun-loving, great dancer, never boring, impatient, impulsive and a wicked good card player. That's what Norman gave others...his best. Norman was a "worker and a doer." He sold Richmond Bumper in 2018 and pursued his real estate interests. He had a great love and talent for renovating older homes with lots of help from his "sidekicks," Paul Sadler and Wayne Gray. His capabilities exceeded all gender boundaries. Norman could cook, clean, do laundry, decorate and organize anything. B.J. used to joke that he was the best "wife" she ever had. Norman gave Mr. Clean a run for his money. Norman was a dashing man who sported an Elvis hair-do which outlived Elvis by four decades. He was bigger than life, head strong and determined and we are all finding it hard to imagine life without him. He is probably in Heaven renovating and decorating God's mansions, and in his free time challenging someone to a game of golf or cards. He will be playing to win. At present our grief brings us all many tears. However, those who love Norman will one day soon smile when thinking of him and probably chuckle at a fun memory. Please raise a glass of Jack and Diet Coke (Norm's favorite cocktail) to a colorful guy who packed at least 92 years into his 72 year life. And I probably should cut this short, as Norman specifically told me he did not want an obituary or funeral, so therefore a "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date when Norman's family and friends can gather safely together. Donations in Norman's memory may be made to the VCU Massey Cancer Center, Box 980214, Richmond, Va. 23284 and the HUME-Lee Transplant Center, P.O. Box 843042, Richmond, Va. 23284-3042. May you rest in peace Norman, we'll miss you forever. With Love, B.J.View online memorial
