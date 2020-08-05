SEIBEL, Hugo

Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE ISAIAS RACING NORTH-NORTHEASTWARD ACROSS EASTERN NEW YORK NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - THE TROPICAL STORM WARNING HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR DORCHESTER, INLAND WORCESTER, MARYLAND BEACHES, SOMERSET, AND WICOMICO * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - NONE * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 300 MILES NORTH OF OCEAN CITY MD OR ABOUT 410 MILES NORTH-NORTHEAST OF NORFOLK VA - 42.7N 74.2W - STORM INTENSITY 65 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTH-NORTHEAST OR 20 DEGREES AT 40 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ TROPICAL STORM ISAIAS IS RACING NORTHEASTWARD THROUGH EASTERN NEW YORK LATE THIS AFTERNOON, WITH WINDS RAPIDLY DIMINISHING ACROSS THE LOWER MID-ATLANTIC. CONDITIONS WILL BECOME FAIRLY BENIGN THROUGH THIS EVENING WITH WATER LEVELS CONTINUING TO DROP ACROSS THE REGION. ADDITIONAL TIDAL FLOODING IS NO LONGER EXPECTED WITH THE HIGH TIDE CYCLE THIS EVENING. AN ELEVATED RIP CURRENT THREAT WILL PERSIST OVER THE NEXT COUPLE DAYS, LEADING TO DANGEROUS CONDITIONS FOR SWIMMING. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: NO ADDITIONAL IMPACTS ARE ANTICIPATED AT THIS TIME ACROSS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE. * SURGE: LITTLE TO NO ADDITIONAL IMPACTS ARE ANTICIPATED AT THIS TIME ACROSS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE. * FLOODING RAIN: NO ADDITIONAL IMPACTS ARE ANTICIPATED AT THIS TIME ACROSS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE. * TORNADOES: NO ADDITIONAL IMPACTS ARE ANTICIPATED AT THIS TIME ACROSS CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: RECOVERY PHASE - DO NOT ENTER EVACUATED AREAS UNTIL OFFICIALS HAVE GIVEN THE ALL CLEAR TO RETURN. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: ALWAYS HEED THE ADVICE OF LOCAL OFFICIALS AND COMPLY WITH ORDERS THAT ARE ISSUED. DO NOT NEEDLESSLY JEOPARDIZE YOUR LIFE OR THE LIVES OF OTHERS. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE WWW.READYVIRGINIA.GOV, READYNC.ORG OR MEMA.MARYLAND.GOV - FOR THE LATEST WEATHER AND STORM INFORMATION GO TO WEATHER.GOV/WAKEFIELD NEXT UPDATE ----------- THIS WILL BE THE FINAL LOCAL STATEMENT THAT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD VA.