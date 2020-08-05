SEIBEL, Hugo

SEIBEL, Dr. Hugo Rudolph, 82, died on July 24, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born on November 9, 1937, in Radautz, Romania. After a childhood of hardship and deprivation in war-torn Europe, he left Germany at the age of 14 along with his parents and two younger brothers. They settled in New York City in June 1952. As an immigrant and oldest son, Hugo did everything possible to make the American dream a reality for his parents, his brothers and himself. He received his B.S. from Brooklyn College in 1960 and his Ph.D. in Anatomy from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry in 1967. He was preceded in death by his parents, Berta and Hugo J. Seibel. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Edith E. Seibel, Ph.D.; brothers, Erwin Seibel, Ph.D. (Monique) and Werner Seibel, Ph.D. (Marianne); sister-in-law, Marie Notholt; nephew, Michael Notholt; and nieces, Anne Marie Seibel, Stephanie Peasley, Lauren Burton and their families. Dr. Seibel was an educator, researcher, student advisor and administrator at the School of Medicine of Virginia Commonwealth University (formerly the Medical College of Virginia). He was the author of numerous books and scientific articles. He dedicated his professional career to his students until his retirement. He was a devoted anatomy teacher and course director for 37 years. For 20 of those years, he was also Associate Dean of Medicine/Student Activities. He achieved legendary status as an exceptional educator, retiring as Emeritus Professor in 2004. In recognition of his contributions, a teaching professorship that carries his name was established. This endowed professorship, the first in the medical school, supplements the salary of a pre-eminent teacher. To many students and alumni, he was "Uncle Hugo" and the man with the big smile and similarly sized heart. One graduate said, "We all loved him and it was always clear that he also loved us." In a Richmond Times-Dispatch article written when he retired, it was said that "As good as he was in the classroom, he might have been better as an adviser outside it." "No problem," was a favorite response of his to just about any situation. In Dr. Seibel's honor the medical class of 2003 commissioned a portrait that was presented to him at the May 2004 graduation, where he also gave the commencement address. It is currently displayed in the Tompkins-McCaw Library on the VCU Medical campus. Dr. Seibel and his wife established the Edith E. and Hugo R. Seibel Scholarship Award to honor a first-year medical student for excellence in gross anatomy. He was the recipient of numerous faculty teaching awards including the Shelton Horsley Research award in 1985, the Alpha Omega Alpha Glaser Distinguished Teaching Award in 1998 and the Council of Higher Education's Outstanding Faculty award in 1999. Between 1974 and 1986, he received the Outstanding Teacher Award eight times from different medical classes. He was the recipient of the Golden Apple Award four times between 1988 and 2001; the class of 2001 renamed it the Hugo R. Seibel Award. In 2007, the Virginia Commonwealth University Board of Visitors presented Dr. Seibel with the Presidential Medal for outstanding contributions to the University community. Donations in memory of Dr. Hugo R. Seibel may be made to the student scholarship that he and his wife established: The Edith E. and Hugo R. Seibel Award for Excellence in Gross Anatomy, MCV Foundation, Box 842039, Richmond, Va. 23284-2039. To make a gift online: http://go.vcu.edu/seibel.View online memorial
