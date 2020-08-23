SELDEN, CHARLES JR.

SELDEN, Charles Russell Jr., 86, of Richmond, passed away August 14, 2020. Born in Richmond, he was the son of the late Eva Parsons Selden and Charles Russell Selden Sr. He was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School, where he was in the Cadet Corps. Charles served in the U.S. Army and was retired from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. He was a member of Reveille United Methodist Church. Charles is survived by numerous cousins. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Reveille United Methodist Church, 4200 Cary Street Rd., Richmond, Va. 23221.View online memorial