SELF, WILLIAM "BILL"

SELF, William Joseph "Bill," of Indian Land, S.C. passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020, at the age of 79 in Charlotte, N.C. Bill is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patricia Goree Self; his son, Joseph Wesley Self and daughter-in-law, Melissa Ann Self; two granddaughters, Natalie Brooke Self and Claire Porter Self; two brothers, Oscar Wesley Self Jr. of Virginia Beach, Va. and Earl Keith Self of Winder, Ga. He was born March 13, 1941, to Oscar Wesley Self and Catherine Johnson Self in Salisbury, N.C. He graduated from Old Dominion University and was a member of the Theta Xi fraternity. He served in the Virginia Army National Guard as Sgt. 1st Class and was a member of the Virginia State Police. Bill had a long career as a finance executive as part of the Hospital Corporation of America, where he retired overseeing the financial affairs of Richmond, Va. area hospitals including Chippenham and Johnston-Willis. Upon his retirement, Bill and Pat moved from Richmond to the Charlotte, N.C. area to be closer to their son and granddaughters. Bill's favorite part of retirement, other than being with family, was golfing with the numerous friends he had made in the Richmond area and the Carolina Lakes community in Indian Land, S.C. A private family service will take place at McEwen Funeral Service at Sharon Memorial Park.View online memorial
