SELLERS, Joseph Bays "Joe," 92, of Chesterfield, Va., was called home to the Father on July 27, 2020. He was born March 26, 1928 in Grayson County, Independence, Va. He was preceded in death by his father, John Dallas Sellers; mother, Ola Boyer Sellers; brother, John Phipps Sellers; devoted wife, Mildred Sutherland Sellers. He is survived by daughter, Suzette S. Negaard (Kris); grandson, Grayson C. Negaard (Maggie); grandson, Dallas C. Negaard (Alli); and sister, Nancy S. Corbitt. After high school, Dr. Sellers earned a B.S. degree from Virginia Polytechnical Institute in 1949 and began his career in education that same year when he was employed as a teacher at Independence High School in Grayson County. Before the next school year began, Dr. Sellers was called to serve his country for two years during the Korean Conflict. Upon completion of military duty in the army, Dr. Sellers served as a teacher and then principal at Elk Creek Elementary and High School from 1952 to 1956. During this time, he married his loving wife, in 1954. Dr. Sellers earned a M.A. degree from George Peabody College (now Vanderbilt University), 1956 to 1957, before being appointed as principal of Strasburg High School in Shenandoah County, 1957 to 1958. After completing the residency and course requirements for the Doctor of Education degree at University of Virginia, 1961, Dr. Sellers accepted an appointment as the first Director of Teacher Personnel in Henrico County Public Schools, 1961 to 1969. He later became Assistant Superintendent and then Superintendent of Henrico County Public Schools, serving a total of 30 years in Henrico. Dr. Sellers retired in 1991, after a career of 40 years in education. Dr. Sellers was an active member of Highland Springs United Methodist Church, where he taught Sunday school for more than 40 years. He also served as Chairman of the Administrative Council and Lay Leader with numerous years in each position. Joe was an avid sports fan, especially of baseball. His favorite team was the N.Y. Yankees, which he would often tell others was due to the team's high number of members named Joe. He was a V.T. Hokie through and through, watching them on TV whenever possible. He was also a large supporter of the local teams at Highland Springs High School, regularly attending events and later being inducted into the Springer Hall of Fame. In addition to watching and attending sporting events (especially those in which his grandsons were involved), Joe enjoyed many years of fun and fellowship as part of the Highland Springs United Methodist bowling team, rolling countless "turkeys." Dr. Sellers was a member of the Sandston Rotary Club beginning in 1981; the Rotary's motto of "Service Above Self" reflects the philosophy by which Dr. Sellers lived. A man of strong faith and deep love for family and friends, Joe was always willing to lend a helping hand, tell a corny joke, visit with shut-ins and support his family in a myriad of ways. Even in his final years where he resided at Lucy Corr Assisted Living, he was known to assist others when possible. His devotion to faith, family and community left a lasting impression with all who knew him. There will be no visitation or service at this time. The family hopes to plan a Celebration of Life in the late winter or spring of 2021. Interment will be held Tuesday, August 4, at 3 p.m. in Comers Rock Cemetery in Comers Rock, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.View online memorial
