SESTA, Mildred Emilia (Kajdanck), 102, of Richmond, Va. and previously of Rocky Hill, Conn., widow of Peter J. Sesta Sr., passed away peacefully at home on July 9, 2020. She was born in Chicopee, Mass., a daughter of Augustyn and Michalina (Wytryclo) Kajdanck. Mildred moved with her family to West Hartford, Conn., and later to Rocky Hill, where she spent nearly 30 years, for the last three years she had resided in Richmond, Va. with her son, Peter. Mildred had an extensive career as a Registered Nurse, working in many healthcare facilities and retiring after 30 years from Hughes Health and Rehab in West Hartford. She and her husband Peter, were co-owners of Tom and Pat's Snack Bar in Newington, Conn., for over 25 years. Mildred was a member of the Rocky Hill Senior Center, where she enjoyed crocheting, bingo and making crafts. In Virginia, she attended Lucy Corr Senior Day Care, where she enjoyed painting ceramics, playing bingo and socializing with friends. Mildred leaves behind her son, Peter Sesta Jr. of Richmond, Va.; a daughter, Marilyn Kilis and her husband, Bohdan, of Marlborough, Conn.; her grandchildren, Stefan Kilis and his wife, Crystal, of Marlborough, Conn., Tiffany Gorski of Southington, Conn., Jamie Jarrett of Bethany, Conn. and Bonnie Kilis of Long Island, N.Y..; her great-grandchildren, Aiden and Ariana Gorski; niece, Chris Sesta of Farmington, Conn.; and many other nieces and nephews. Mildred's family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the staff of Heartland Hospice Serving Richmond and Always Best Care of Virginia for their compassionate care. Funeral service and burial were private in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill, Conn. Rose Hill Funeral Home in Rocky Hill, Conn., were entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mildred's memory may be made to Heartland Hospice, 10800 Midlothian Tpke. #303, North Chesterfield, Va. 23235. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com.View online memorial
Tags
Most Popular
-
Two national retailers coming to Chester shopping center as anchor tenants
-
Editorial: Where is the leadership?
-
Hopewell grad Darrell Taylor signs $6.7 million deal with Seahawks
-
Lohmann: How one man discovered his Black family's blond-haired, blue-eyed relation -- and a Richmond story worth telling
-
WATCH NOW: Northam announces new COVID restrictions in Hampton Roads region amid surge of cases
Remembering Loved Ones
FOREST LAWN - Sale. 2 burial plots, double head stone included. Call 804-672-0406.
HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Plot Idlewood 121, near Civil War soldier's memorial. Price, $25,000. Joh…
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 2 cemetery plots with vault & marker. Value $12,600, will sel…