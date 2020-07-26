SHARMAN, Margaret Temple, 77, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2020, at St. Mary's hospital in Richmond, following a nine-year battle with lung cancer. A 1965 graduate of the College of William and Mary, Mrs. Sharman enjoyed a 35-year career as an elementary school teacher, most of which she spent at St. Christopher's School in Richmond, where her former students remember her unflagging encouragement to stay "on the ball." She then worked another 15 years in the school's Extended Day program. Her dedication over a total of 42 years was rewarded in 2016 by St. Christopher's with a prize from the Charles E. Noell III Faculty Sabbatical Fund. She leaves behind a trove of memories treasured by her husband of nearly 51 years, Charles C. Sharman Sr. Together the Glen Allen couple cruised two oceans, sailed the Chesapeake Bay in their own sailboat, visited all 50 states and toured all 13 presidential libraries. She was preceded in death by her parents, T. Edward and Polly Daniel Temple; and her brother, T. Edward Temple Jr. Left to cherish her memory along with her husband are a daughter, Beth Richards and her husband, son and stepchildren, Brad, Bryce, Henry and Anna Richards, all of Richmond; two stepsons, Chuck Sharman, Jr. of Nosara, Costa Rica and Kevin Sharman, along with his partner, Sue Adams, both of Bumpass, Va.; a stepdaughter and her husband, Cheryl and Randy Hughes of South Lyon, Mich.; Chuck Sr.'s seven grandchildren, as well as a number of nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors on Saturday, August 1, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Kelly Education Center at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave., in Richmond. In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted by Team First Book of Greater Richmond at https://firstbook.org/take-action/team-first-book/. There aren't enough words to thank the doctors and medical staff whose tireless efforts rewarded Margaret's family and friends with so many extra years of her peerless company and good cheer.View online memorial
