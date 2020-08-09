SHARP, Barry Graham, 77, of Mechanicsville, passed away on August 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Maxwell E. and Roxie M. Sharp. He leaves behind two children, Stephanie Sharp Ward (Charles) and Stephen A. Sharp; three grandchildren, Casey and Jacob Ward and Jessie Carithers; a brother, Brian E. Sharp (Susan); his companion, Caroline Cryer and many other family and friends. Barry was born in Washington, D.C., on October 12, 1942. He graduated from the University of Richmond in 1965 and was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. Barry continued those friendships made in college for the past 55 years. He served in the Army Reserve after college and had a 20-year career with the federal government in Washington, D.C., retiring early to enjoy life. He loved to read and learn, was a meticulous record keeper, had a brilliant mind for trivia, was a big history buff and always had music playing in the house. He served on the county board of supervisors for years in King & Queen County. He loved to take road trips, explore new places and especially loved being near the water and fishing. He was a referee for many years in youth soccer and basketball, enjoyed all sports and was a diehard Redskins fan. Most of all, he loved his children and grandchildren, his family and his devoted friend, Caroline. The family will be holding a memorial service for family and friends at a later date to be announced.View online memorial
