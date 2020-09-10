SHEFFIELD, Rosalie Spain, of Dinwiddie County, Va., born July 22, 1928, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Irvin Sheffield; her parents, Jeff and Lurlene Spain; one sister, Beulah Harrison of Hopewell; and one brother, the Rev. Sidney J. Spain of Tyler, Texas. She is survived by one brother, Thomas C. Spain (Joyce) of Richmond; numerous nieces and nephews; and a devoted caregiver and friend, Marlo Holloway. Rosalie graduated from Midway High School in the class of 1945; received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Longwood University in 1951 and a master's degree in Guidance and Counseling from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1970. After 38 years of work as an elementary school teacher and a junior high school guidance counselor, she retired from the field of education in 1987. She was a past member of the Zeta Chapter of the Delta Cappa Gamma Honor Society for Women Educators. Rosalie was a faithful and loyal member of Kenwood United Methodist Church, serving over the years in many leadership capacities. Her greatest joy in service came through her work as teacher of the Vaiden-Sheffield Bible Class for 35 years, a position she relinquished only after failing eyesight made it necessary. When debilitating health and poor vision made participation in regular church activities and programs an impossibility, she continued to serve through an at-home prayer and telephone ministry. Her hobby was the game of golf in which she participated as long as physically able, and was a past member of the Fort Lee Ladies Golf Association. Graveside funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, in Lakeview Cemetery in Blackstone. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Kenwood United Methodist Church, 25200 Ritchie Avenue, North Dinwiddie, Va. 23803. Arrangements are by Joseph McMillian Funeral Home of Blackstone. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com