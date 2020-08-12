SHELEK, KRISTIN

SHELEK, Kristin Lynn, 47, of Moseley, Va., formerly of Wheeling, W.Va., passed away August 8, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Dave Shelek; four children, Rebecca, Kate, Jake and Luke Shelek; parents, Carl and Jean Eberline; and maternal grandmother, Mildred Barna. Kristin received a B.A. in social work from Bethany College and an M.A. in social work from West Virginia University. She enjoyed her career in social work and teaching preschool. Kristin was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

