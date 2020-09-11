SHELL, Charles Edward "Buck," 88, of Roanoke, Va., and formerly of Crewe, Blackstone and Chase City, Va., passed away on August 31, 2020. He was born September 6, 1931, to the late William F. Shell and Mary F. Shell. Buck served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War as a Radioman. He retired from the Federal Aviation Administration as an Electronics Technician and enjoyed a second career at Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative, also as an Electronic Technician, where he retired in 1994. Buck was an avid amateur radio operator with his call sign as W4AXH. He is survived by his sons, Charles E. Shell Jr. of Farmville, Va., James F. Shell of Salt Lake City, Utah, William H. Shell (Whitney) of Roanoke, Va.; along with two grandsons, Cole and Carter Shell. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Jean Pearce Shell; two brothers, William F. Shell Jr., Harman H. Shell; and two sisters, Mary Lou Branch and Pat Thomas. Graveside funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, in Crewe Cemetery, The Falls Rd., SR49-S, Crewe, Va. 23930, with Masonic rites and military honors. Funeral arrangements are provided by Joseph McMillian Funeral Home of Blackstone, Va. 23824. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com