SHELTON, Thomas Sr., age 82, of Richmond, departed this life August 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Shelton; one daughter, Antheia Spain; and two sons, Jonathan and Edward Shelton. He is survived by two daughters, Letitia and Coretta Shelton; three sons, Keith (Adrianne), Thomas Jr. (Niesha) and Christopher (Tiffone) Shelton; a host of grandchildren, among them a devoted, Brianna Shelton; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; two daughters-in-law, Shonte Shelton and a devoted, Yorlanda Shelton; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Friday, at 2 p.m. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 1:45 p.m. Friday.
