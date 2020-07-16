SHIVELY, Anne Margaret Mengisen, 98, was called by the Lord on July 11, 2020. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and raised her family in Richmond, Va., with the love of her life, James Shively, for 50 years of marriage. Anne was a warm and compassionate woman who thoroughly enjoyed her family and friends. Anne was a devout Catholic and a member of Saint Bridget's Church for over 60 years. As a dedicated member of the Catholic Women's Club, Legion of Mary, Monument Ave. Garden Club, a volunteer at St. Mary's Hospital, Little Sisters of the Poor and a volunteer at the election polls, she always found a way to give back to the community. She was a strong believer in the power of prayer and saying the rosary. Anne was an Ivy League graduate of The University of Pennsylvania. She was a public health nurse and was a First Lieutenant registered nurse in the Army Air Force during WWII. Her loving husband, Colonel James E. Shively, preceded her in death; as well as son, Jimmy; daughters, Lynne, Janine; and sister, Rosemary Moore. She is survived by her children, Mark, Rebecca, Kenneth and Paul Shively; five grandchildren, Christopher, Gregory, Erin Shively, David Thompson, Marianne Tokarz; and her sister, Mariagnes Accordino. The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 19, at Bliley's Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230, where a Christian wake service will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:15 a.m. Monday, July 20, at Saint Bridget Catholic Church, 6006 Three Chopt Road, Richmond, Virginia 23226, with interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 1400 S. Randolph St., Richmond, Va. 23230. Anne's family invites friends to watch a livestream of the Mass and to share condolences and memories by visiting www.blileys.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Anne Shively memorial fund at St. Mary's Catholic Church supporting May Crowning mass and to purchase rosaries for children.View online memorial
