SHUMAKER, David "Papaw" Paul, 81, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 18, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Judith Shumaker; daughters, Stephanie Shumaker, Kimberly Martelli and her husband, Dr. Mike Martelli; grandchildren, Katherine Maloughney (Patrick), Susan Watts (Sean); great-grandchildren, Savannah, Austin, Kaelinn and Jackson Maloughney; sister, Delores Minear; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roscoe and Albina Shumaker; and siblings, Juanita, Margaret, Barbara, Charles, Robert, Donald and William. There are few men that leave as lasting and as meaningful an impression on the world as David. Few could keep up with him. He was a very hard-working man and owned a side business to ensure his family had extra luxuries. He was an avid fisherman who loved surf fishing on the Outer Banks, bowling and spending time with loved ones and friends. He devoted his life to caring for his family. A much-adored father, uncle and grandfather, he was a true patriarch and 'the Rock' of his family who offered help and wisdom to many. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Due to the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, he will be laid to rest privately at Dale Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made through his personal memorial page at inmemof.org/David-Shumaker.View online memorial
