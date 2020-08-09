SHUMAN, Alvin Herbert, 78, passed away on August 2, 2020, in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Alvin "Al" was born on October 1, 1941, in Philadelphia, Pa. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Shirley Shuman. Al is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Barbara Ellen Shuman; his three daughters, Elaine Marci Shuman, Susan Shuman Spraker (Tommy), Shelly Shuman-Johnson (Bill); his grandchildren, Ryan Spraker (Nickole), Evin Johnson (Savannah), Brooke Johnson (Miles), Austin Spraker (Mackenzie), Erin Spraker; and his cherished dogs, Roxie and Shaina. Al deeply loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved new cars, blackjack, making business deals and taking cruises with family and friends. He could tell everyone how to solve their problems and live their best life. Al will be forever missed by his family and many friends. The family will hold a private memorial to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Al's honor to Temple Shalom, 4023 Belle Terre Blvd., Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29579.View online memorial
