SHUMATE, RITA

SHUMATE, Rita Smith, 95, of Chesterfield County, Va., departed this life peacefully on July 14, 2020. She was born on October 8, 1924, in Pulaski County, Va., to William Albert Smith and Grace Mae Fortune Smith, the youngest of 13 children. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Walter Shumate. She is survived by her son, James Ronald Shumate Sr.; daughter-in-law, Anne W. Shumate; grandchildren, James R. Shumate Jr. and Deborah S. Burkhead; three great-grandsons, three great-great-grandchildren; and one special niece, Emogene Cullip. She was a member of Hopewell United Methodist Church, where she had many wonderful friends. Rita retired from Duplex Envelope. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Hopewell United Methodist Church, 6200 Courthouse Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.

