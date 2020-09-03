SILVER, Earl Charles "Chic" II. The family of Earl Charles "Chic" Silver II announces his passing on August 30, 2020, at the age of 76. Chic is survived by his wife, Susan; children, Garrett (Kim), Austin (Brent), Andy (Kelley); son-in-law, Steve; 11 grandchildren, Chris, Grace, Jon, Coalter, Tanner, Tymber, Ethan, Skye, Conner, Lucas and Graham; sister, Susie (Gil); stepbrother, Tom (Margaret); parents-in-law, Jim and Jewel Ray; sisters-in-law, Lynne (Randy), Betsy (West), Phyllis (Mike); great-nephew, Will (Hilary); great-niece, Sarah (Brad); and his buddy, Sargent; along with many brothers and sisters in Christ. Chic was predeceased by his parents, Earl and Dorothy Silver and Genevieve Teal Silver. He was also predeceased by his wife, Beverly B. Silver; and daughter, Kimberly Foreman. After graduating from Virginia Tech, Chic served in the United States Navy until he began a decades-long career in medical sales, retiring from Medline Industries as VP of OEM sales. Landing in Urbanna, Virginia in the mid-90s, Chic embraced the boating lifestyle, was committed to church, community and The Urbanna Oyster Festival, serving as co-chair and on its board for several years. A passionate member of St. Giles Presbyterian Church, Chic served in many facets, including as an Elder, Co-Chair of the Evangelism and Benevolence Committee and VP of its Endowment Fund. He was also dedicated to serving on the Interlink Board of Directors and traveled on numerous mission trips to Kazakhstan. Other ministries Chic supported and dedicated his tireless energy to included Needle's Eye and The Pregnancy Resource Center. Proudly, Chic was recently recognized for his 21 years of faithful service to Jacob's Ladder by the creation of the "Chic Silver Service Day" to be held annually so that Jacob's Ladder Climbers will grow into Luke's words "To whom much is given, much will be required." As you gather in your existing groups during these unsettled times, please take a moment to celebrate and honor our friend, "proud Hokie" and "Brother-in-Christ." In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in Chic's honor to either Jacob's Ladder, P.O. Box 555, Urbanna, Va., www.jladder.org or the St. Giles Church Endowment Fund, 5200 Grove Ave., Richmond, Va. 23226, www.stgiles.org. A private family service will be held Saturday, September 5, at 11 a.m. with virtual access via www.stgiles.org. A public celebration of Chic's life will be held Summer 2021.