SIMMONS, Doris Loretta, of Midlothian, Va., died peacefully in her home on September 2, 2020, at the age of 87. Doris is survived by her three sons, Michael, Robert and Matthew; their spouses and four grandchildren. Doris was loved by many and will be missed.