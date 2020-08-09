SIMMONS, Lemuel "Bruce," age 77, of Chester, Va., passed away July 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Linda; two children, Melissa Browand (Dennis) and Russell Matthew Simmons; four grandchildren, Aaron, Katelyn, Michael and Addisyn Browand; and stepbrother, Richard Wayne Hewitt. Bruce retired from W.O. Grubb. A memorial ceremony will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. prior to service.View online memorial
Service information
Aug 11
The Family Will Receive Friends
Tuesday, August 11, 2020
6:00PM-7:00PM
6:00PM-7:00PM
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
Guaranteed delivery before the The Family Will Receive Friends begins.
Aug 11
Memorial Ceremony
Tuesday, August 11, 2020
7:00PM
7:00PM
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Ceremony begins.
Most Popular
-
UPDATED: Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. taking indefinite leave of absence
-
UPDATED: Worker at Ellwood Thompson's tests positive for coronavirus; four others fired for not following time-off protocol to get tested
-
UPDATED: Judge dismisses Lee statue lawsuit, but issues injunction in separate case, barring removal
-
Virginia waives accreditation ratings for 2021-22 school year
-
1,102 people were denied purchase of gun during first month of Va.'s new one-handgun-per-month law
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - 2 burial plats located on hill East of main office. Family sect…
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 4 plots, sidexside, 2 vaults, 44x13 double marker. Retail, $19,75…