SIMMONS, Lemuel "Bruce," age 77, of Chester, Va., passed away July 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Linda; two children, Melissa Browand (Dennis) and Russell Matthew Simmons; four grandchildren, Aaron, Katelyn, Michael and Addisyn Browand; and stepbrother, Richard Wayne Hewitt. Bruce retired from W.O. Grubb. A memorial ceremony will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. prior to service.

