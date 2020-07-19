SIMPSON, YVONNE

SIMPSON, Yvonne C., departed this life July 15, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Richard Simpson; son, Richard Cheatham; daughter, Rhonda Cheatham; granddaughter, Taylor Cheatham; grandson, Jaquez Hunter; two brothers, eight sisters, one mother-in-law, three brothers-in-law, six sisters-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Monday, July 20, 2020, from 12 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be private.

