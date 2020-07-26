SINGH, Carol B., 78, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord, July 22, 2020. She is survived by her son, Morgan (Tracy); and her daughter, Fern; granddaughter, Sierra; three siblings, Bill (Sandy), Howard, Helen Elise; and a host of many nieces and nephews. Carol worked for 27 years as an RN at American Critical Care Services. She also was a member of Grove Avenue Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Friday July 31, 2020, at Bliley's - Staples Mill Chapel, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The service will be livestreamed starting at 11 a.m. on www.blileys.com/obituaries and click on tribute wall tab. Interment will be private.View online memorial
