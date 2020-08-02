SKINNER, BARBARA

SKINNER, Ms. Barbara Cunningham, 79, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. Barbara was born October 4, 1940, in Buckingham County, Va., the daughter of Herman I. Cunningham and Pearl (Seay) Cunningham. Barbara graduated from Nelson County High School, Class of 1958. Following graduation, she went on to graduate from Richmond Business College. She married Harvey W. Skinner soon after, they were married for 53 years prior to his passing in 2014. Barbara was very active with the Corporate Baptist Fellowship of Virginia, while serving as a pastor's wife for 50 years. She worked many years at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Virginia, as well as the Director of Admission and Medical Records at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal Virginia. Barbara was predeceased by her parents, Herman and Pearl Cunningham; and brother, Richard R. Cunningham. She is survived by her daughter, Vicki L. Skinner of Bradenton, Fla.; and son, Christopher R. Skinner (Lee Ann) of Richmond Va.; two grandsons, W. Kevin Johnson (Whitney) and Brian E. Johnson (Shelley Liebetrau); sister-in-law, Mary C. Skinner; and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life and interment to be scheduled at a later date and time. Arrangements are under the direction of Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., located at 135 N. Lime Avenue, Sarasota, Fla. 34237, 941-365-1767. www.gendronfuneralhome.comView online memorial
