SLAVEN, Lillie M., 89, passed away on July 28, 2020. She is survived by her four daughters, Carol Sharpe (Bruce), Joyce Lemmons (Jeff), Janice Harlow (Todd) and Minnie Stancliff; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Condolences may be made at www.blileys.com.View online memorial
