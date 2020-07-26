SLAVIN, NANCY

SLAVIN, Mrs. Nancy Nutter. Nancy crossed over to join her parents, Ruth and Richard Nutter; and her husband, Ivan J. Slavin on July 19, 2020. Born in Massachusetts and moved to Richmond, Va., where she spent most of her adult life. She enjoyed her retirement years living in Walkerton, Va., where she made many loyal friends and was referred to as a "Free Spirit." Nancy's many talents included sewing, Master Quilting and painting. She loved her feral cats and even had a goose named Gertrude which chased all that came to visit. Her father-in-law was artist, John D. Slavin, and he painted this portrait of her when she was in her 20s. Her sweet smile, stubborn personality will be missed by her sister, Pat Gardener; niece, Wendy Garder of Florida; stepdaughter, Lynne Walter; and many other family members and friends. A September date will be announced for a scattering in the Mattaponi River.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of NANCY SLAVIN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.