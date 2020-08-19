SLEDD, Marian Virginia Hahn "Mitty," 93, passed away on August 17, 2020, after a long, full life. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Oscar and Sallie Clarkson Hahn; her husband of 62 years, Hunter C. Sledd Jr.; her younger sister, Joan Shackelford; and daughter-in-law, Nancy G. Sledd. She is survived by her five sons, Hunter C. Sledd III, William W. Sledd, Robert C. Sledd (Melinda), James R. Sledd (Sherri) and Richard H. Sledd; eight grandchildren, Adam Sledd (KC), Andrea Sledd (Will Pattie), Alexandra Mack (Steve), Michael Sledd, Samantha Sledd (Julie), Drew Sledd (Sharon), Elliott and Sallie Sledd; five great-grandchildren, Nell, Hunter, Penny, Clarkson and Simon, with two more on the way; two brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews and their families. Born in Petersburg, the family lived for a while in Greensboro, N.C. before coming to Richmond. She attended Thomas Jefferson High School and then was a 1948 graduate of the State Teachers College at Farmville, now Longwood University. She was a math major, served as an officer in her sorority, was chosen as the representative to the Apple Blossom Festival from her college and was on the May Court her senior year. She met her future husband her sophomore year and they were married within days of her graduation in June of 1948. They quickly started a family and she was busy taking care of a house full of rambunctious boys. The fifth son stretched the three-bedroom house on Westminster Avenue in Bellevue to the breaking point and they moved to Chamberlayne Farms. In fact, calling this a large family understates the situation. At 5'10", Mitty was by far the shortest Sledd. None of the boys or Hunter checked in under 6'2". Even busy with taking care of all the boys, getting them to practices, keeping them fed and safe, supporting her husband in the family business, Taylor & Sledd, she managed to be active in her community. She was a member of the Ginter Park Junior Woman's Club, where she served many roles including President in 1958, and as a hostess with what was then the Tobacco Festival. When they lived in Bellevue, she was active in Ginter Park United Methodist Church and with the move, played a role at Chamberlayne Heights United Methodist Church. She was the Henrico Christmas Mother in 1975 and continued to serve on their council. Mitty and Hunter moved to the Rockville area in Hanover County in 1979 and she became an active member of the Rockville Woman's Club, a member of the West Hanover Garden Club, she volunteered with the Rockville Library and they became members of St. Matthews United Methodist Church. In addition, she managed to participate in a quilting club with a wonderful group of friends, knit, play bridge, travel and make lots of time for the grandchildren when they came along as well. She and Hunter put together a great lakefront retreat for the family in Rockville, where there was lots of family time, many laughs, picking in the garden, fireworks over the lake, wedding receptions, Easter egg hunts, family reunions and the list goes on. Mitty preferred organization, but with such a large crew, she "went with the flow" whether there were a few extra kids at the table to feed, a new stray pet that was suddenly adopted, new girlfriends around, whatever, she made it work! In 2002, they decided it was time to simplify and look to the future. They relocated to Cedarfield, which was a big adjustment from the spread in Rockville, but they made new friends and reconnected with old friends there. Mitty will be remembered for her style, grace and dedication to her family and friends. The boys were fortunate to have the parents they had. They taught good values to live by, both through their words and actions, encouraged and supported them. They gave them the freedom to be who they were and allowed them to succeed or fail and learn from those experiences. Mitty, especially, shouldered the burden of raising the family. Looking back there is no doubt they triggered more than one of her migraines. She looked on her sons as her greatest achievement. She was the definition of a great mother and was a blessing to her family. The family is grateful to the team at Cedarfield Healthcare who provided so much care and attention for her, especially during this last year and especially her companion, Lise Jones, who has been with her for eight years and was like a daughter to her. There will be a private service for immediate family at 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, which can be live-streamed, starting at 9 a.m. at www.woodyfuneralhomeparham.com (link will not be active until the service starts), followed by a graveside service open to all at Forest Lawn Cemetery at 10 a.m. All attending will be expected to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Henrico Christmas Mother Fund in her memory, Henrico Christmas Mother, P.O. Box 70338, Henrico, Va. 23255-0338.