SLUSS, Mary Roberta Barth, was born on October 2, 1942, the third of four children of Clifford Harvey and Dorothy McVickers Barth, in St. Albans, W.Va., but always considered herself a Kansas girl, having grown up in many small towns throughout the state. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on August 18, 2020. She met the love of her life, Garnet Sluss, on April 1, 1961, in Washington, D.C. after moving there at age 18 to accept a position with the FBI. They married in a small ceremony on October 6, 1962. Garnet and Mary were the proud parents of five children, Terry Chancellor (Jerry), Kathy Williams (Rhon), Michael Sluss (Sarah Cagle), Kevin Sluss (Kathryn Moore) and Jonathan Sluss (Marie); nine grandchildren, Katie Wlliams (George Lampron), Rebecca Alley (Jesse), Jennifer Williams, Abigail Williams, Kristen Sluss, Audrey Chancellor-Macias (Miguel), Elayne Monroy (Martin), Michael Chancellor, Ben Sluss and the expectant arrival of Andrew Sluss; and three great-grandchildren, Kate and Eli Alley, Catalina Monroy, and the expectant arrival of Emma Alley. Mary is also survived by one brother, Kenneth Barth (Mary). Once the children were all in school, Mary returned to work in 1978 with the Department of the Army at Vint Hill Farms Station, working with the base command before retiring with the engineer's department in 1997. Her work there graced her with lifelong friends. Mary was an outstanding scholar, involved in Girl Scouts and DAR, and was a political and sports enthusiast, being a lifelong Yankees fan. She enjoyed working in her flower garden and with house plants, reading, baking and decorating her home, but took special delight in large family gatherings. Nothing made her happier than to sit to the side and listen to all the conversations and laughter. She brought abundant joy to her family and will be greatly missed. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Shady Grove United Methodist Church, Short Pump, with visitation one hour prior. Please join us for the interment service following in the church's cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Mary's wish was that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Beloved, let us love one another: for love is of God;" 1 John 4:7a