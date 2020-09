Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

SMITH, Barbara A., departed this life September 6, 2020. She is survived by two daughters, Arnell Smith (Kevin) and Marisol Smith (William); four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Friday, September 11, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m., and where funeral services will take place Saturday, at 2 p.m., with limited capacity.