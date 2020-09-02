SMITH, Courtney Clifford III, 59, of Highland Springs, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Courtney S. Smith Jr. and Margaret E. Smith. Courtney was the Pastor of Shepherds Watch Ministries, pastoring his own church for 15 years. He was ordained and a member of ICFM. Along with being a Pastor, he had been a drummer for 38 years in church, served as a children's minister for two years, a youth minister for 10 years and taught foundation classes for 10 years. He was the president of Richmond Insurance Agents, a black belt and a certified Scuba diver. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Bonnie S. Smith; stepmother, Joyce Smith; brother, David Bunting; sister, Donna Fary; and his cousin, Clark Jones. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Contributions can be made to Shepherds Watch Ministries, 504 W. Nine Mile Rd., Highland Springs, Va. 23075.
