SMITH, DOROTHY

SMITH, Mrs. Dorothy Ann "Pearl" Langhorne, 105, of Cumberland, Va., departed this life on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at St. Francis Medical Center in Chesterfield, Va. She is survived by five grandchildren, 15 nieces and nephews, a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, great and great-great-nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Her remains rest at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home of Cumberland, where public viewing will be held Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Private graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Center Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Powhatan. Rev. Carl A. Hamiel, pastor, officiating. mariangraythomasfuneralhome.com