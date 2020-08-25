SMITH, JOHN JR.

SMITH, John Henry Jr., died on August 21, 2020. He was born on April 24, 1926, in the Adial Community of Nelson County, Virginia, to the late John Henry Smith and Carrie Fitzgerald Smith. John was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine "Gerry" Ferguson Smith; two sisters, Carrie "Lou" Crickenberger and Mary Ella "Polly" Rentzel; and his brother, William Harrison "Bill" Smith. John is survived by his children, John Daniel "Danny" (Ginny), Michael "Mike" (Sharon), William "Bill" (Cindy), all of Winchester, Virginia; daughter, Ruth Ann of Richmond; and his late wife's son, Richard Ferguson of Richmond; grandchildren, John Allen "Toby" Smith (Jennifer), Tracey Stapleton (Tim), Kelly Smith, Kevin Smith (Meadow), Sarah Hammond, Kelsey Knight; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas "Pete" Thompson (Joyce) of Charlottesville, Virginia. John was a retired captain of the Richmond Police Department and former Trooper for the Virginia State Police. He enjoyed summertime, fishing, gardening, watching any and all sporting events and most recently, riding his scooter. John was educated at The Miller School of Albemarle, Virginia Commonwealth University, University of Georgia, University of North Carolina and LaSalle University, where he received his LLB law degree. John was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Navy and was one of the last living plank owners of the USS Ellison. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #11, Fraternal Order of Police, Richmond Retired Police Officers Association and VFW Post 9808 in Mechanicsville, Virginia. He lovingly devoted 30 years to Trinity Presbyterian Church. John's family is especially grateful for the loving care provided by all of the staff and nurses throughout his residency at The Hermitage of Richmond. They are also grateful for his primary care physician, Dr. Andrew Schutrumpf and nurses Joann and Melanie, who continued to support him to be his best self and Dr. Drew Garcia of Henrico Doctors' Hospital-Forest for his kind and gentle spirit during John's last few days. A virtual service will be broadcast from Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, Mechanicsville, Virginia on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Follow this link at beginning at 12:45 p.m. to view a photo gallery prior to the online service at 1 p.m.: www.reellyfeproductions.com. Interment and graveside service will be held at Mount Olive United Methodist Church, 327 Mount Olive Road, Winchester, Virginia on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. Should you wish to honor John's memory, donations may be made to the Miller School of Albemarle, 1000 Samuel Miller Loop, Charlottesville, Virginia 22903. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.
