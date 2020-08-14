SMITH, Melody C., 67, of Henrico, Va., died on August 9, 2020, after a brave two-year struggle with ovarian cancer. She was predeceased by her mother, Louise Cosby; and by her sister, Grace Puryear. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, James W. "Skip" Smith; her father, Dudley "Doodle" Cosby Sr.; her son and daughterin-law, Cory and Beverly Payne; her four wonderful grandchildren, Kendall, Jonathan, Charlotte and Matthew; and by her brother, Dudley "Bubba" Cosby Jr. and his wife, Paula. Survivors also include a host of other relatives and friends, especially her special girlfriends, Becky and Lynn. Melody loved her late summer family vacations at beach cottages at various locations along the Outer Banks and at Sandbridge. After her 45-year career in public service with the State Corporation Commission and the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles came retirement, and with it numerous trips with Skip to wherever they wanted to go in their little motor home. Destinations included the Virginia and West Virginia mountains, the Chesapeake Bay, the Eastern Shore, the coast of Maine and of course, numerous trips to Blacksburg, where she and Skip had season tickets for Virginia Tech football games for many years. Melody would like to thank the excellent staff at the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute adjacent to Doctors' Hospital-Forest, especially Dr. Tyler Ford and his RN Nicole Jenkins; and, at the hospital itself, the nurses in the Oncology Unit. Lastly, she would like to thank the oncology nurses and staff at Doctors' Hospital-Parham, with special thanks to Dr. G and Dr. Rizk and her buddy Ebitome. At Melody's request, no service will be held. There may be a private memorial gathering for the family and friends at a later date.
