SMITH, Merritt Guthrie, 76, of Petersburg, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was the son of the late William Guy Smith Jr. and Helen Russell Guthrie Smith. He was also preceded in death by son-in-law, Jay Taylor. Guthrie graduated from Virginia Military Institute Class of 1966 with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering. He went on to serve in the U.S. Army. After his service he was employed with VDOT, and the City of Petersburg as Director of Public Works and Utilities from which he retired. Following retirement he worked for Greenhorne & O'Mara as a consultant. Guthrie was a faithful member of Washington Street United Methodist Church. He enjoyed coaching many sports throughout his life. He was also inducted into the USSSA Hall of Fame. In his spare time he loved to golf, fish and travel to the beach. He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Sandra Kilbourne Smith; son, Jonathan Blake Smith Sr. (Crystal); daughter, Julie Smith Taylor; grandchildren, Ryan Peade, Joshua Pennington, Vanessa Cummings (Dakota), Landon Taylor and Blake Smith Jr.; great-granddaughter, Josie Pennington; brother, William Guy Smith III (Phillipa); brother-in-law, Robert L. Kilbourne Jr.; and sister-in-law, Leslie Patton (Dale); numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. An open visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the funeral home (please visit www.jtmorriss.com to view the funeral service live). Interment will follow in Blandford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to Washington Street United Methodist Church, 22 E. Washington St., Petersburg, Va. 23803.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Richmond Public Schools will have fully virtual learning in the fall because of COVID-19
-
Virginia becomes first state to adopt COVID-19 worker safety rules
-
Two Monument Avenue residents sue over removal of Confederate statues, urge their restoration
-
15 women tell the Washington Post they were sexually harassed by Washington Redskins executives
-
After calling publicly for an investigation, Mayor Stoney tells police he saw nothing criminal in officer's actions
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Mausoleum sold for $7270 in 2016, sell for $6270. Call Robert, …
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Sites 3 & 4. Lot 255. Hillside Garden. Both for $1500. Call…