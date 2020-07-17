SMITH, MERRITT

SMITH, Merritt Guthrie, 76, of Petersburg, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was the son of the late William Guy Smith Jr. and Helen Russell Guthrie Smith. He was also preceded in death by son-in-law, Jay Taylor. Guthrie graduated from Virginia Military Institute Class of 1966 with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering. He went on to serve in the U.S. Army. After his service he was employed with VDOT, and the City of Petersburg as Director of Public Works and Utilities from which he retired. Following retirement he worked for Greenhorne & O'Mara as a consultant. Guthrie was a faithful member of Washington Street United Methodist Church. He enjoyed coaching many sports throughout his life. He was also inducted into the USSSA Hall of Fame. In his spare time he loved to golf, fish and travel to the beach. He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Sandra Kilbourne Smith; son, Jonathan Blake Smith Sr. (Crystal); daughter, Julie Smith Taylor; grandchildren, Ryan Peade, Joshua Pennington, Vanessa Cummings (Dakota), Landon Taylor and Blake Smith Jr.; great-granddaughter, Josie Pennington; brother, William Guy Smith III (Phillipa); brother-in-law, Robert L. Kilbourne Jr.; and sister-in-law, Leslie Patton (Dale); numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. An open visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the funeral home (please visit www.jtmorriss.com to view the funeral service live). Interment will follow in Blandford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to Washington Street United Methodist Church, 22 E. Washington St., Petersburg, Va. 23803.

View online memorial