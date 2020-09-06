SMITH, Mr. Douglas M. Douglas Mitchell "Judge" Smith died peacefully in Florida on Sunday, August 30, 2020, after a brief illness. He has entered into Heaven to be with his beloved daughter, Cathy. Judge was a kind and honorable Southern gentleman who was deeply committed to his loving family, his wide network of friends and his adorable succession of Dachshunds. Raised in Walkerton and an Air Force veteran proud to have served his country, he spent his career as a banker and then as a real estate appraiser. In retirement, Judge enjoyed travel adventures in his RV with his wife and dog, and spending winters in Florida; he split his time between Virginia and Florida.Throughout his life, he was involved in many charitable organizations, and was also a member of Warsaw United Methodist Church. Judge was preceded in death by his parents, T.C. Williams Smith and Eleanor Lewis Mitchell Smith; and his daughter, Catherine Lewis Smith Williams. He is survived by his devoted wife of 48 years, Pauline E. Smith. He is also survived by his loving granddaughter, Ella Claiborne Williams; his son-in-law, Rodney E. Williams Jr.; his dog, Cooper; his brothers, T.C. Williams Smith Jr. (Ann) and James Gordon Smith (Carrie); nieces and nephews, Downi, T.C., Jay, Angie and their families. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.