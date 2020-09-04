SMITH, Shirley L., 81, of North Chesterfield, Va., went to be with her husband of 56 years, Willie L. Smith Jr. on September 3, 2020. She is survived by her children, Dorothy Kitts, Willie Smith III, James Smith, Kenny Smith, Tommy Smith and Michael Smith (Connie); eight grandchildren, many great-grandchildren; and sister, Mildred Barrett. Shirley's passions included bowling, cooking and taking care of her family. She also loved her dog, Nancy. She was deeply loved and will be missed. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, September 7, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Interment to follow in Maury Cemetery.