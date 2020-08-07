SOUTHARD, AUBREY

SOUTHARD, Aubrey "Sonny," 84, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Mary Southard Harris; and a daughter, Donna Southard; and a nephew, Rusty Blackwell. "Sonny" is survived by his daughter, Sharon Ellett (Jay); and his son, Wayne Southard (Melanie); six grandchildren, Craig, Ashley, Rusty, Jessica, Amanda and Joel; 12 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Richard, Robert and Michael Southard; two sisters, Thelma Brooks and Mary Stroud; seven nieces and three nephews. Sonny proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He loved to be out on the river, fishing and enjoying the outdoors. He was a member of the Moose Lodge and enjoyed dancing there and getting together with his friends to play cards. The family will host a celebration of his life at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS association.

