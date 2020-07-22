SPAHN, Lawrence M., passed away July 18, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his mother, Molly Clayman. He is survived by an uncle, Carson Reel (Marsha); Deborah Owens (friend and nurse). Larry served honorably as a 3rd class Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy, where he learned not only the value of teamwork and discipline, but also being a part of many charitable organizations that helped other veterans and those in need. The dedication he gave to the community he lived in was extraordinary. He was a stranger to no one and a friend to everyone. We will miss him dearly. Rest in peace, our dear friend. A gathering of friends and family will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., followed by a graveside service 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Avenue. Use of masks will be required at both events. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choosing. For condolences, see www.blileys.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
15 women tell the Washington Post they were sexually harassed by Washington Redskins executives
-
Northam to convene legislature for special session starting Aug. 18
-
Virginia becomes first state to adopt COVID-19 worker safety rules
-
'The nicest thing the city has ever done': After nearly 30 years of waiting, Sidewalk Cafe finally gets its patio
-
Rise in coronavirus cases in Virginia fueled by spike near its beaches