SPAIN, Bruce Gordon Ritchie, age 85, a lifelong resident of Richmond, departed this life to be with Jesus on August 17, 2020. Bruce was born on June 8, 1935 to the late Mary Wynne Skeen Ritchie and George Gordon Ritchie Sr. She was predeceased by her husband, Walter Clifford Spain Jr. "Buck"; her siblings, Dr. George Gordon Ritchie Jr., Dr. Henry Skeen Ritchie and Mary Jane Johann; and one great-granddaughter, Eva Grace Imhof. She is survived by her twin children, Leslie Lawrence Downs (John) of Tequesta, Fla. and the Rt. Rev. Dr. Raymond Quigg Lawrence (Annette) of Roanoke; Clifford Spain and Kathy Spain Frey; six grandchildren, Christopher Downs, Carter Downs, Matthew Downs, Fleet Lawrence (Rachael), Mary Wynne Imhof (Eric) and Ann Preston Lawrence; and six great-grandchildren, Camp Imhof, Rowe Imhof, Mary Mac Imhof, Emmy Lawrence, Sage Lawrence and Madden Bruce Downs. Bruce leaves many nieces and nephews that she adored as well as the staff at Westminster Canterbury and many close friends, including her special friend, Jack. Bruce graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and Mary Washington College. She was a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church, the Tuckahoe Woman's Club, the Westwood Club and Heartstrings. She was a realtor for many years. Bruce was a gifted harmony singer and her keen sense of humor, unusual positivity, cheerfulness and love endeared her to many. Her fondest times were spent with family and friends, traveling the world with Buck, playing bridge and singing with the "Fab 5" at Heartstrings. Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a private burial service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Church of the Holy Spirit Hands Up Rwanda Fund, 6011 Merriman Rd., Roanoke, Va. 24018 or the Westminster Canterbury Employee's Christmas Fund, 1600 Westbrook Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227. 2 Timothy 4:7-8