SPAIN, Melvin G. Jr., 79, of Mechanicsville, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Monday, August 17, 2020. He was born September 10, 1940, in Richmond, to the late Ruby and Garman Spain. Melvin is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Ann Spain; four children, Laurie Sweeney (Dale), Melissa Byrne (Brendan), Drew Spain (Ellen) and Paige Flanagan (David); six grandchildren, Taylor Housel (Zach), Madison Sweeney, Katelyn Spain, Ayden Flanagan, Emma Spain and Eli Flanagan; brother, Vic Spain (Judy); sisters, Nancy Heath (Lawrence) and Susan Smith (Mike); as well as several nieces and nephews. Mel was a land surveyor for over 30 years. He was a loving daddy and involved himself for many years in numerous community activities with his children. He also loved anything involving his beloved grandchildren and pets. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020. Interment will be private. The family requests that if you are ill or have concerns about exposure to possible pathogens, online condolences be made at bennettfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hanover County Animal Shelter, 12471 Taylor Complex Ln., Ashland, Va. 23005.
SPAIN, MELVIN
View online memorial