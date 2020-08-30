SPENCER, James Garland, 80, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. James enjoyed baseball, football, drag racing and golf. He served in the Army National Guard, was a longtime member of Beulah United Methodist Church and retired from Chesterfield County, Department of General Services after 25 years of service. He is survived by sons, James Spencer Jr. and Michael Spencer (Connie); grandson, Daniel Spencer; sister, Nancy Primm (Larry) of Prattville, Ala.; sister-in-law, Lynda Spencer; special friend, Mary Franzen; and numerous additional family and loving friends. James was preceded in death by wife, Ann Spencer; siblings, Robert "RO" Spencer Jr. and Jean Fulghum; and parents, Robert "Obie" and Gladys Spencer. James' graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832.
